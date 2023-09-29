Exclusive: From music, costumes to the name Veer itself, Teri Meri Doriyaan actor Jatin Arora shares how much his character is close to his heart!

MUMBAI: Jatin Arora plays an integral role in Star Plus’ ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. He plays the part of Veer and there are some very interesting twists and turns which keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jatin shared how much he relates to his character.

Jatin said, “This show is very special to me and my character is very close to my heart. While auditioning I was asked to sing as my character is a singer. I have learnt Indian classical music in my childhood which helped me croon 4 original tracks on the show. ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ was a big achievement.”

The actor further mentioned how much he relates to his character.

He stated, “My character has all the elements which are entertaining. Infact, there is a story behind my character name too. I wanted to change my name to Veer a couple of years ago and I even discussed the same with my parents. However, that did not happen but fortunately I got to play a character named Veer.”

“Even my costumes are very whacky. I have worn kurtis, anarkalis or for that matter even a waistcoat below my jacket! Even the minute detailing has been looked into when it comes to outfits for the show.”

Now isn’t that amazing!