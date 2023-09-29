Exclusive: From music, costumes to the name Veer itself, Teri Meri Doriyaan actor Jatin Arora shares how much his character is close to his heart!

Jatin sheds light on what he likes most about his character, Veer in Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaan’. He also put light on what makes his character stand out of the lot! Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 15:42
Jatin Arora

MUMBAI: Jatin Arora plays an integral role in Star Plus’ ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. He plays the part of Veer and there are some very interesting twists and turns which keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jatin shared how much he relates to his character. 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Dangerous! Romi’s deadly move puts Angad’s life in danger)

Jatin said, “This show is very special to me and my character is very close to my heart. While auditioning I was asked to sing as my character is a singer. I have learnt Indian classical music in my childhood which helped me croon 4 original tracks on the show. ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ was a big achievement.”

The actor further mentioned how much he relates to his character.

He stated, “My character has all the elements which are entertaining. Infact, there is a story behind my character name too. I wanted to change my name to Veer a couple of years ago and I even discussed the same with my parents. However, that did not happen but fortunately I got to play a character named Veer.”

“Even my costumes are very whacky. I have worn kurtis, anarkalis or for that matter even a waistcoat below my jacket! Even the minute detailing has been looked into when it comes to outfits for the show.” 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Deadly Action! Angad gets a hold of Romi, the latter attacks Angad)

Now isn’t that amazing!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 15:42

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Kirti to save Vikrant from DROWNING in Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein?
MUMBAI: ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is getting more interesting each episode. The show stars Mudit Nayar and Yukti Kapoor in...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa in Viren’s trap
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: High Drama! Veer battles Rohan, Maan on the lookout for Alia
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Furious! Tara comes to know about Anusuya’s imprisonment
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
