Exclusive! Muskan Bamne has undoubtedly set a benchmark in the role of Pakhi; the entire cast of Anupamaa is warm and welcoming: Chandhini Bhagwanani

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is high on drama.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. After a huge twist in the form of a showdown, the show has taken a massive leap and now, it witnesses Anupamaa in America pursuing the career of a chef and living independently while Gaurav turns into a business tycoon.

(Also Read: MUST READ! Chandni Bhagwanani roped in for Imlie, to join the cast in Hyderabad )

Muskan Bamne, who was seen in the role of Pakhi, has moved out of the show and actress Chandhini Bhagwanani has stepped into her shoes. The character is off-beat and it will be interesting to see how Chandhini takes forward the role of Pakhi.

We contacted Chandhini to learn more about her contribution to the show and how well she settled in and bonded with the artists on the set. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Chandhini shared, “The show is doing extremely well and hence there was no reason for me not to be a part of the project. I haven’t started shooting with Rupali Ganguly but I met her and she seemed to be very warm and humble. The other actors were also very welcoming. I have worked with Alpana Buch before in Roop. Although we barely had any scenes together, she is a beautiful human being.”

Shedding light on stepping into the role of Pakhi, Chandhini mentioned, “I think Muskaan has done a brilliant job. This is a new show and new character so the co-actors are also kind to help me. They have explained to me the relationship between Pakhi and each character on the show so that will help me. Muskan has undoubtedly set a benchmark with this role and though I will take some time, I feel the audience will accept me as Pakhi.”

Chandhini has been actively contributing to her projects in South cinema.

We asked Chandhini why actors opt to work there rather than here. Chandhini elaborated, “To be honest, the casting process there is different. They do not see if the actress is dark-skinned or fair, beautiful, thin or fat. They just make sure that you should suit the character and they will seal the deal.”

Well said Chandhini! (Also Read: Chandni Bhagwanani: Tough for female artist to continue playing lead on TV)

How excited are you to watch Chandhini in the role of Pakhi? Let us know in the comment section below!