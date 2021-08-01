EXCLUSIVE! Muskan Bamne on her character Paakhi in Anupamaa: I am getting to learn that if there's a child like her in any home, how she behaves

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has managed to garner huge praises from the fans ever since the beginning.

Anupamaa completed one year on the 13th of July and it was indeed a happy occasion for the entire cast and crew and also the viewers.

The show has some stellar star cast who is impressing everyone with their acting chops.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Nidhi Shah, and Tassnim Nerurkar, among others are playing a pivotal part in the show.

We all know that Muskan is the youngest member of the entire cast of Anupamaa.

Her character Paakhi is being loved by the viewers.

Muskan's character has changed a lot with time and the viewers can expect much more from her in the future episode.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, we asked Muskan about her views on what she feels about her character and how it has grown over time.

Muskan said, ''I am loving the change and the growth in my character. I have no idea that kids behave like this. I am not like this at all. I am getting to learn a lot that if any house has a child like Paakhi then how she behaves. The graph is quite good as earlier she used to never understand her mom but now, things have changed.''

Well, Muskan's character graph has changed but so has her performance which is only getting better with time.

