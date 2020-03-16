EXCLUSIVE! 'My 11-page monologue is one of the most memorable scenes of all time' Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his favourites from Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his favourites. Check out what he had to share:

What is your favourite pastime?

My favourite pastime is to watch the reels on Instagram.

Who is your bestie on the sets of Anupamaa?

Bapuji and Madalsa Sharma are my best buddies.

What is your favourite cuisine?

Dal Makhni, Roti and Paneer are my favourites, as Vanraj would be Dhokla, Fafda, Handwa and all the wrong-sounding food items.

Which are your best moment and emotional ones as Vanraj?

My 11-page monologue that I did, last to last year in Shiv Ratri, has been the longest scene ever written, picturised or performed. That was also one of the most emotional scenes that I did as Vanraj's outburst on everything that happened in his life encapsulates in that one monologue. It was a breakdown of Vanraj Shah, I don't use glycerine, I really cry in those scenes. I do get in touch with my emotional side while performing those scenes.

Which has been the best attire that you wore as Vanraj?

The green sherwani in Anupamaa's marriage with Anuj. That was probably one of the best outfits that I have worn to date. I did have a feeling like ' Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana' but I really loved the sherwani.

