Exclusive! My biggest dreams are to buy a home in Mumbai and own a sports bike: Vishal Solanki of Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Vishal is a popular actor and has done many Gujarati films and Hindi shows like Kumkum Bhagya

The actor has just entered the show “Parineeti,” and he plays a negative role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his wish list.

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

I would like to develop towns and small villages as they are very backward. I want to do something for them as their situation is very bad. I would like to resolve the ration problems, do something about electricity, and provide education to the children. That would be one of the biggest goals of my life.

What is the one activity that you would want to try and learn in the future?

I have water phobia. I want to be a diver someday and overcome my fear.

Any place or country you would want to travel to?

I would like to fly to the USA as my family lives there.

Any Bollywood director or actor you would like to work with?

I would love to work with any established director. I am open to learning.

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future?

I love sport bikes and would like to buy one. I also want to buy a home in Mumbai.

Well, we hope that Vishal fulfills his wishes.

