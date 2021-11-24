Exclusive! My character Aliya is very similar to how I am in real life: Richa Rathore on Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya 13

MUMBAI: Richa Rathore has been winning the hearts of fans with her acting contribution. How can we forget projects like RadhaKrishn, Divya Drishti, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin 4? The actress is now all set to be seen in Pyar Tune Kya Kiya 13.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Richa with regard to her show and character.

Richa Rathore on her show and her character

Richa Rathore says that she has been watching Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and she loved the concept of the show. This fresh new season deals with a different concept of love and the story is very much relatable as it focuses on relationships in today's time. The actress will be seen playing Alia, who is a bubbly girl and is living the perfect life, but a situation changes it. Alia is very similar to how she is in real life.

Richa Rathore on saying yes to his project

Looking at the history of work of the actress, no doubt she always looks forward to doing something different. She says that the relatable storyline based on the modern relationships made her say yes to this project. How the relationship goes from perfect to imperfect and again from imperfect to perfect is something amazingly shown.

Also read (Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhatt have a fight as the latter taunts him on their friendship)

Richa Rathore on bond with Mausam Dubey

Richa also says that it has been great shooting with Mausam Dubey. They bonded on the sets itself. The shooting began right after the narration and they did not have time to interact before the shoot, but they bonded very well during the shooting process.

On working on digital platforms, Richa says that for her, the medium does not matter. The only thing she is looking for is some good projects and amazing stories. On reality shows, the actress says that she has no plan to appear on Bigg Boss, but she would definitely want to go for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What are your views on this?

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (EXCLUSIVE! 'Balika Vadhu 2 was an apt choice for my come back' Randeep Rai on playing Anand in the show, his come back and more )