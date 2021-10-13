EXCLUSIVE! My character and the storyline got me excited to sign up for Hari Mirch Lal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari: Aditi Rawat

Aditi Rawat is from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad) and some of her best work includes Vighnaharta Ganesha, Kaleerein, Shivarjun Ek Ichchadhari ki Dastan and Main Bhi Ardhangini.

As Tia in Hari Mirch Lal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari , she enacts a bold, fun-loving, highly individualistic girl from a fearless family, Tia is the daughter of a ‘Bahubali’. She was raised by men only and is bereft of feminine emotion due to the absence of a motherly figure in her life. She is a modern, pragmatic but emotional and loving, she can become manipulative to achieve what she desires. She believes - where straightforwardness has never a chance of working, crookedness flourishes.

From a stubborn girl who doesn’t get along with her ‘Saas’ and has no value system, she realises the value of honesty, justice and learns to respect elders and the importance of ‘adjustment’ to build relationships eventually finding a motherly figure and a balanced life.

In an exclusive conversation with Aditi, she opened up about her role in the show.

Take a look:

What made you say yes for this show?

I said yes because my character is very interesting and also the storyline.

How did you prepare for the role?

We did workshops for a few days so that we can perform well.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Nothing!! I won't change anything about Tia. She's just perfect.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I was super excited to play this role.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

