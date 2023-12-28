Exclusive! My character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better, it had a lot of scope but was not explored: Rushad Rana

While Mehendi Wala Ghar is yet to launch, we engaged in a heart to heart conversation with Rushad about his professional endeavors and what kind of roles he wants to do in future.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 15:10
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most talented and renowned actors on television today.

He has been seen in an array of shows which includes his recent stints in Anupamaa and Kumkum Bhagya, which are highly popular for its drama and content generation. Rushad will soon be seen in a new project titled Mehendi Wala Ghar on Sony TV. (Also Read: Exclusive: Vibha Chibber, Ravi Gosain join Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal in Shashi Sumeet Production’s next for Sony TV!)

This show will be a heartwarming daily soap, spotlighting the essence of 'joint families,' has unveiled its first glimpse, promising viewers a narrative filled with joy, laughter, and the bonds that unite a family.

While the show is yet to launch, we engaged in a heart to heart conversation with Rushad about his professional endeavors and what kind of roles he wants to do in future.

Rushad mentioned, “I have had a fulfilling journey in the entertainment industry. Apart from a few professional mistakes in the past, it has been a wonderful journey. There is nothing that I regret doing as I have been pretty open minded when it comes to selecting projects. All variables have to be negative for me to decline a project and I have not come across any show or character where this has been a situation.”

When asked about the kind of roles he really wished he could be a part of, Rushad elaborated, “Well, I really liked the part of Siddhant Karnick in Animal. I think that it was a great part and I wish I could do that part. Infact, I wished I was a part of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi too and adding on to that, I think my character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better. It had a lot of scope but it was not explored.

As for OTT, I really wished if I could be a part of Made In Heaven. Excel Entertainment has been making some extremely good content and I have been auditioning relentlessly, hopefully I shall get through.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana)

Well said Rushad!

Rushad Rana Anupamaa Kumkum Bhagya Mehendi Wala Ghar Sony TV Siddhant Karnick Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi MADE IN HEAVEN TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 15:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which includes shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show introduced the fourth...
Spoiler Alert! Love Blooms in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan's Romantic Proposal Steals Hearts!
MUMBAI: Get ready for some heartfelt drama in the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein on Star Plus!Surekha, in...
Vanshaj: Big Step! Kabeer to take big move ending Yuvika’s reign
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! My character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better, it had a lot of scope but was not explored: Rushad Rana
MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most talented and renowned actors on television today.He has been seen in an array of...
Anupama : Shocking! Anuj misses the innocence in little Anu; hopes for Anupama to return
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba and Jasleen inside the Brar Mansion when a bulldozer near to break it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Orry
Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shivam Khajuria
Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which includes shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
1
Exclusive! Satendra Yadav roped in for Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan, deets inside
Tassnim Nerurkar
Exclusive! I am open to doing OTT and TV shows but I am not going to repeat my characters: Tassnim Nerurkar
Shrimad
Journey to the Birthplace:'Shrimad Ramayan' in Ayodhya
Shantanu
Exclusive! Gud Se Meetha Ishq fame Shantanu Monga roped in for Shemaroo's Ladoo Gopal
Ankita Lokhande
Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!