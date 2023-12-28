Exclusive! My character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better, it had a lot of scope but was not explored: Rushad Rana

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most talented and renowned actors on television today.

He has been seen in an array of shows which includes his recent stints in Anupamaa and Kumkum Bhagya, which are highly popular for its drama and content generation. Rushad will soon be seen in a new project titled Mehendi Wala Ghar on Sony TV.

This show will be a heartwarming daily soap, spotlighting the essence of 'joint families,' has unveiled its first glimpse, promising viewers a narrative filled with joy, laughter, and the bonds that unite a family.

While the show is yet to launch, we engaged in a heart to heart conversation with Rushad about his professional endeavors and what kind of roles he wants to do in future.

Rushad mentioned, “I have had a fulfilling journey in the entertainment industry. Apart from a few professional mistakes in the past, it has been a wonderful journey. There is nothing that I regret doing as I have been pretty open minded when it comes to selecting projects. All variables have to be negative for me to decline a project and I have not come across any show or character where this has been a situation.”

When asked about the kind of roles he really wished he could be a part of, Rushad elaborated, “Well, I really liked the part of Siddhant Karnick in Animal. I think that it was a great part and I wish I could do that part. Infact, I wished I was a part of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi too and adding on to that, I think my character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better. It had a lot of scope but it was not explored.

As for OTT, I really wished if I could be a part of Made In Heaven. Excel Entertainment has been making some extremely good content and I have been auditioning relentlessly, hopefully I shall get through."

