Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors came on board to continue the legacy and storyline.

Well, Piyali Munsi is an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha goes back to Dhawal

Piyali shared, “It has been three months that I am shooting for the show and my character is taking shape gradually. There is a recent thing where I had injured myself and they beautifully incorporated the same in the shoot as well. I have done mythological and negative roles more and this character is positive which wins over people so this is something which I have not done before.”

Speaking about dealing with creative differences while shooting, Piyali said, “Earlier, I could not understand the character’s reaction at certain situations and this is when the director and the creative producer makes you understand things and help you get a better grip on the character. “

When questioned about her bond with her co-actors, Piyali shared that she shares a good bond with most of her co-actors. “We had a great time on the set. There are times when the scenes are not being shot but still we are on the set and not in our make-up vans.”

(Also Read:Pandya Store: What! Natasha lies to Suman about Dhawal

Well said Piyali!