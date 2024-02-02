Exclusive! My character is extremely well layered with a range of emotions and that is the beauty of Sumitra: Pallavi Rao on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Pallavi Rao has joined the cast of the show after her impressive stint in Pandya Store. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pallavi shared her experience shooting with the show, her bonding with Karam Rajpal who plays her on-screen son and the X factor about her character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:58
Pallavi

MUMBAI : With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience Colors has launched a new presentation titled Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles. 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Rao on quitting Star Plus’ Pandya Store, says, "The sad part was that I was part of Pandya Store but not Pandya family"

Pallavi Rao has joined the cast of the show after her impressive stint in Pandya Store. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pallavi shared her experience shooting with the show, her bonding with Karam Rajpal who plays her on-screen son and the X factor about her character.

Shedding some light about her character, Pallavi shared, “It was quite interesting to shoot for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as we were shooting at different locations so it was tiring but at the same time I had a lot of fun outdoor too. I play the character of Sumitra and the X factor about her is that she has a mix of emotions. Right now, her emotional side is being shown where she loves her son and is worried for him. But at the same time she is not only emotional but also very strong too. My charcater is extremely well layered and that is the beauty of Sumitra!”

Adding further, Pallavi stated, “Touchwood, there have been no creative differences and the makers are very supportive. Infact, the way the character is explained is so well that I have never felt like a producer is narrating a story. It is extremely beautiful.”

When questioned about her bond with her co-actors, Pallavi mentioned, “The bonding with all the actors is excellent specially the child artists. As for mu on-screen son Karam Rajpal, we have done a show together previously so we always had a very good bonding so I think that we have a great rapport. Infact, I think he is the closest to me on the sets of the show and we understand each other so well. We both were surprised that we are doing another show together and we were happy, I think somethings are written in destiny!” 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Rao talks about her future projects, says, "I am dying to work with Rajan Shahi"

Well said Pallavi!

Pallavi Rao Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak TellyChakkar Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav Parineetii Udaariyan Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan Pandya Store Karam Rajpal Trupti Mishra TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar: Woah! Rahul enters the house, Janaki Maa starts beating him
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Mera Balam Thandedaar: OMG! Vardhan and Vishesh scold Bulbul, Veer shouts at her
MUMBAI : Colors channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very...
Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her acting...
Must Read! All you need to know about Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay, who was accused of domestic violence
MUMBAI : The news of Model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer has left everyone shocked and...
Teaser Out! Check out this teaser of ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI : Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Update! Bhediya 2 script has been finalized, here is when the movie will be released
MUMBAI: Movie Bhediya was loved by the fans all over, the movie which had Varun Dhawan along with Kriti Sanon was...
Recent Stories
Sharvari
Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Poonam
Must Read! All you need to know about Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay, who was accused of domestic violence
Poonam
Poonam Pandey Demise: OMG! From leaked s*x tapes to promising to go naked for the Indian cricket team, here are 5 shocking controversies of the actress/model
Rohit Choudhary
Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a positive role and I am thoroughly enjoying every bit of it: Rohit Choudhary on Dalchini
Subhi Chandna
OMG! Subhi Chandna accused by Fashion Designer asking for free clothes at her wedding
Ankita
Whoa! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s home as big as Ambani’s home Antilla? Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa spills the beans
POONAM PANDEY
SAD! Muanwar Faququi, Shradul Pandit, KaranVir Bhora, Aly Goni, Shivam Sharma, Ali Merchant, Azma Fallah , Akansha Puri mourn the death of Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey