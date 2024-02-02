Exclusive! My character is extremely well layered with a range of emotions and that is the beauty of Sumitra: Pallavi Rao on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

MUMBAI : With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience Colors has launched a new presentation titled Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Rao on quitting Star Plus’ Pandya Store, says, "The sad part was that I was part of Pandya Store but not Pandya family"

Pallavi Rao has joined the cast of the show after her impressive stint in Pandya Store. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pallavi shared her experience shooting with the show, her bonding with Karam Rajpal who plays her on-screen son and the X factor about her character.

Shedding some light about her character, Pallavi shared, “It was quite interesting to shoot for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as we were shooting at different locations so it was tiring but at the same time I had a lot of fun outdoor too. I play the character of Sumitra and the X factor about her is that she has a mix of emotions. Right now, her emotional side is being shown where she loves her son and is worried for him. But at the same time she is not only emotional but also very strong too. My charcater is extremely well layered and that is the beauty of Sumitra!”

Adding further, Pallavi stated, “Touchwood, there have been no creative differences and the makers are very supportive. Infact, the way the character is explained is so well that I have never felt like a producer is narrating a story. It is extremely beautiful.”

When questioned about her bond with her co-actors, Pallavi mentioned, “The bonding with all the actors is excellent specially the child artists. As for mu on-screen son Karam Rajpal, we have done a show together previously so we always had a very good bonding so I think that we have a great rapport. Infact, I think he is the closest to me on the sets of the show and we understand each other so well. We both were surprised that we are doing another show together and we were happy, I think somethings are written in destiny!”

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Rao talks about her future projects, says, "I am dying to work with Rajan Shahi"

Well said Pallavi!