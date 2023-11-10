Exclusive! My character is extremely well-written with a strong back story: Gauri Tonk on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann

Gauri Tonk is an integral part of the serial and plays a significant character of Jasleen. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Gauri spilled beans about her character and experience shooting for the show.
Gauri Tonk

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria in titular roles and the audience cannot have enough of the drama. Gauri Tonk is also a part of the serial and plays a significant character of Jasleen. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Gauri spilled beans about her character and experience shooting for the show. 
Gauri said, “It’s an amazing experience shooting for ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. I was shooting for ‘Kaamna’ when they auditioned me for this show and I was one of the first initial artists to be locked. The best part is that we have a very nice team. My character of Jasleen is also very good. She is caring and in my view she is the best mother. Jasleen is straightforward and she comes across as negative but she has a backstory. There is a reason why she has certain hatred too.

I think that if Jasleen had taken a stand for herself at that time then she would not have so much frustration and could rather be independent too.”  

Speaking about her bond with her co-actors, Gauri said, “I bond with everybody on the sets. We share lunches and snacks together too. If I had to name one person who I am close to on the sets, it would be Anshu Varshney. Overall it is a feel good show and I feel that my character is very well written.” 

Well said Gauri!

