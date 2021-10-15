EXCLUSIVE! My character in Kumkum Bhagya is bold and different, that is what is love about her: Suwati Anand

Mumbai : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television today.

We connected with Suwati Anand to know her experience shooting for the Balaji Telefilms show and more details about her character among her personal favourites.

What made you say yes to Kumkum Bhagya?

It was just one thing which is Ekta ma’am. I never say no to her. Also, the role is quite different to what I have done in the past. This character is pretty bold and different.

How did you prepare for the role?

Our director Sameer Kulkarni helped to develop the character .

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character?

That everyone listens to her.

What was your reaction when you got selected for the show?

I didn’t get the time to react because I was doing Madhubala as the negative lead. The role in Kumkum Bhagya was being performed by someone else but I think Ekta ma’am believed in me that I could justify the role better. I was working for both the shows at the same time.

How do you deal with creative differences on the show?

Actors have to be very open minded and understanding. There are no such things in Balaji as we are given some liberty to discuss our look and contribute creatively apart from displaying our talent.

None