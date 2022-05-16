EXCLUSIVE! My character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actor Romanch Mehta

MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.

We certainly cannot have enough of him on television. Currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, he plays the role of Akriti’s father which has multiple layers to his personality. In an exclusive conversation with Romanch, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his growth as an actor.

How has your experience been shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

It has been great! Since day one, the whole unit has been very friendly. I knew a few of the actors and they are all a very good ensemble set to share a working relationship with. It is a great unit to work with.

What is the X factor of the character that you like the most on the show?

The main thing about my character is that he is very positive towards his daughter Akriti. But at the same time, he becomes very pessimistic and negative towards anyone who goes against his daughter . Even his wife, if she tries to say anything to Akriti which is against her, he won’t take it lying low. So my character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations.

It is challenging and exciting at the same time.

Is there a routine to how you prep for your character?

No, it does not work that way on a daily show as you don’t have enough time. You get the script which we have to work on well and it is a part and parcel of every daily soap. So once you come to know your character and how it is built up, it comes out very effortlessly and naturally.

One thing about your character which you would change if given a chance?

As of now, there is nothing but I really like playing a negative shade so if it gets more grey, it would be more exciting. It would give me a chance to explore more as an artist.

What kinds of roles do you like playing or would like to add in your kitty in the future?

Well, as an actor I would only pray that I keep getting challenging roles coming my way and get a chance to entertain the audience.

Well said Romanch!

