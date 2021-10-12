EXCLUSIVE! My character is more like Kangana Ranaut in "Tanu weds Manu" which I find very interesting: Priya Rajpoot

Mumbai : Actress Priya Rajpoot is an integral part of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she shared her experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes to the show?

Because of the character, I found it very interesting, I relate to the character in real life as well so I said yes.

What do you like the most about your character?

The thing I like the most is her attitude, practical perspective, chilled behaviour and the fact that she doesn't worry much about anything.

How did you prepare for this role?

Since every character has different traits, likes and dislikes so I studied about the character in much depth.

What was your first reaction when you were offered this role?

I was totally surprised! The character is moreover like "Tanu weds Manu" which I find very interesting. So all I felt was "Wow".

Who was your inspiration for this role?

They gave me the references of "Tanu weds Manu" and "jab we met" for this role. So I was inspired by those characters portrayed by Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

How do you deal with creative differences?

