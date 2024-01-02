Exclusive! My character is not only well layered as I play a vamp but is challenging too: Juhi Bajwa on Aaina

MUMBAI : Several shows are hitting the screens, introducing fresh concepts to entertain the audience. Dangal TV has an intriguing lineup of shows, and one of their recent releases is titled "Aaina." The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles.

"Aaina" unfolds the story of Sunaina and Rana, a girl and a boy deeply in love, only to be torn apart by the revelation of a tragic truth.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

Juhi Bajwa plays an integral role as an antagonist of the show and in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, she mentioned how her experience is shooting for the show and how much does she relate to her character among other things.

The actress shared, “I am absolutely loving shooting for the show. The TRP is also witnessing a rise. I play the third wheel on the show. The parallel drama of a love triangle amid the story of a transgender makes the show a good offering as there is a good mix of content that is being offered.”

Talking about her character Juhi stated, “My character is stubborn and has power. I like those things about her and to top it all, there are so many layers that the show has to offer. With regards to shooting, everyone on the set I bond with everyone and I feel that Niharika has a deft of talent. I really loved the negative role that I have been assigned and the character is challenging too!”

