Exclusive! My character of Keerat is misleading the audience and lacks basic transition: Prachi Hada expresses dissatisfaction shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan following. The audience loves the twists and turns that the show has to present.

Prachi plays the role of Keerat in the show. Her character keeps fluctuating between the image of a tomboy and a typical girl next door. Prachi, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, spoke about how she is dissatisfied with her role. (Also Read: Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “it will take a little time, but I am excited for what’s in store for Keerat” and more! )

Prachi shared, “My experience shooting for the show is good but I am not happy with my character. The personality of Keerat which is shows in misleading to the audience. Sometimes she is a tomboy and suddenly she is all things girly. I would love to play a range of a layered personality but for that the character has to be established. There is no transition to Keerat. She is just changing clothes, one day as a tomboy and the other as a typical girl.

Keerat was introduced as a strong, opinionated girl who stands up for her family, who does not want to get married and is a pehelwan who is goal and career oriented. She is a no-nonsense person. Suddenly, she is all things lovey-dovey. It is confusing.”

When questioned if she discussed the matter with the creative team of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, Prachi said, “I spoke to the creative team but there is no response and the character is just being written the way it is.” (Also Read: Prachi Hada learns to drive an autorickshaw for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann')

Creative dissatisfaction is a common problem while shooting but usually there is a middle ground established between actors and the creatives. In the end, it is the team effort which makes the show a hit.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood and OTT series.