EXCLUSIVE! 'My character is a SURPRISE for Viewers' Leenesh Mattoo gets CANDID about Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa, his co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Leenesh Mattoo is known for his extravagant stint in Ishqbaaz, a devar, a brother every family member deserves. He was last seen in Brahmarakshas 2 and now he is the part of the Princely love story, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na as Devraj's brother.

We rang the dapper to know more about his character but he had something interesting to share:

Talking about your character in the show, can you tell us something about him?

Well, I cannot disclose much about my character as it is going to be a surprise for viewers. The only thing I could tell is I am playing Devraj aka Avinesh's brother in the show. Well, there is a lot to be said about my character but I am waiting for it to unveil first.

You are working with Avinesh and Anjali for the first time, how has it been?

The experience is amazing, both are really good actors. Avinesh is amazing, his nature, work ethics are absolutely on point and Anjali is really sweet, working with them has been a lot of fun till now and I am sure ahead as well our team would look great on and off-screen.

Is there any such show that you would love to do? Any specific character?

I would really love to explore the OTT platform, if Squid Game gets an Indian remake I am surely going to be a part of it. The character that I would love to do in the show would be Lee Jung Jae's. Apart from that, the character I was waiting to do will finally get unveiled with Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, that's how it's a surprise for the viewers.

We can't wait for the surprise to unveil and you all?

