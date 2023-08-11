Exclusive! My co-actors encourage me to perform better and help me to improvise my scenes: Arshit Jain on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arshit spoke about how much he loves shooting for the show and his bond with his co-actors.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:39
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles. Karanveer Mehra plays the parallel lead on the show.

The storyline has now reached its peak stage where Vandu and Kunal’s love story is all set to begin. While the show is presenting some high voltage drama, child artist Arshit Jain, maintains the calm of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arshit spoke about how much he loves shooting for the show and his bond with his co-actors.

Arshit shared, “I am having a gala time shooting for the show. The best part is that our director Ashish Patil explains the scenes so well that it becomes easier to perform. Not only are them, but also the other actors are very helpful.”

Talking about the off-screen bond he shares with the actors he said, “My co-actors do not demotivate me if I have got a shot wrong. They encourage me to perform better and well. While not shooting we play chopsticks and many other board games on the set. We all take our work seriously and while not shooting the atmosphere is fun-loving. Speaking about my character, I like the simplicity and innocence. While the entire family is fighting, it is my character that is maintaining peace and making the scenes a little light.”

Well said Arshit!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 


 

Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik TellyChakkar Sayli Salunkhe Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si DKP Arshit Jain
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has not only been unstoppable at the box...
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television.Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi’s plan gets successful is keeping Anupama away from little Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are two very well known and successful actresses of television.Ankita has...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
Mohit Malik
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss punishes the contestants as they fail to do the ration task
Abhira and Armaan
WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!
Aishwarya
Audience Verdict: Colors' new Bigg Boss 17 promo has garnered negative comments for Aishwarya Sharma; audience wants her out of the show