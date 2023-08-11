Exclusive! My co-actors encourage me to perform better and help me to improvise my scenes: Arshit Jain on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles. Karanveer Mehra plays the parallel lead on the show.

The storyline has now reached its peak stage where Vandu and Kunal’s love story is all set to begin. While the show is presenting some high voltage drama, child artist Arshit Jain, maintains the calm of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arshit spoke about how much he loves shooting for the show and his bond with his co-actors.

Arshit shared, “I am having a gala time shooting for the show. The best part is that our director Ashish Patil explains the scenes so well that it becomes easier to perform. Not only are them, but also the other actors are very helpful.”

Talking about the off-screen bond he shares with the actors he said, “My co-actors do not demotivate me if I have got a shot wrong. They encourage me to perform better and well. While not shooting we play chopsticks and many other board games on the set. We all take our work seriously and while not shooting the atmosphere is fun-loving. Speaking about my character, I like the simplicity and innocence. While the entire family is fighting, it is my character that is maintaining peace and making the scenes a little light.”

