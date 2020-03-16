Exclusive! My dad used to mock me that I would not be a successful actress so when I told him I got selected, he thought I was fooling him: Niyati Fatnani

Niyati these days is seen in the serial Channa Mereya where she essays the character of Gini and she is paired opposite Karan Wahi. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey of becoming an actor and how supportive her parents have been of her decision of becoming an actor.

MUMBAI: Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in television serials like Nazar, D4-Get Up and Dance, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, etc.

She is currently seen in Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya where she essays the character of Gini and she is paired opposite Karan Wahi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey of becoming an actor and how supportive her parents have been of her decision of becoming an actor.

How did your journey begin as an actor?

Since childhood, I always wanted to become an actor, and also I am an accidental actor. My cousins used to tell me that this industry is not a good place to be in where there is casting couch, kissing and intimate scenes, etc and I wouldn’t be accepted in the industry. I had the least confidence in becoming an actress and thus I came down to learn dance and thought would become a choreographer. Once a casting director saw me in one of my dance shows and thought I could become an actor and hence told me to audition and I gave it and got selected which was the dance show itself. So yes, you can say it was my dream to become an actor. It was my childhood dream.

Were your parents supportive enough when you told them you want to become an actress?

I never told them that I wanted to become an actress, I had come down to learn dance and my parents were very supportive of me and my dad used to mock me that I would not be a successful actress so when I told him I got selected, he thought I was fooling him and he spoke to the casting director and all to assure that it was true and I was safe and after he was convinced he was very supportive.

How was your experience of working in Chandigarh considering the place is known for its food?

The experience was fantastic and we had so much food, especially Kulcha and lassi these two items are the yummiest food you will get out here and after pack up, we used to go and have some special food from different places. The experience was lovely and we had a lot of fun.

Well, the audience is liking Niyati as Gini and has given the serial a thumbs up.

