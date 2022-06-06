Exclusive! “My dream is to visit Las Vegas and London and I know someday I will make my plan successful” - Utkarsh Gupta

Utkarsh is currently seen in the serial Parineetii. TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about his wishlist where he spoke about his biggest goals and much more.
MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience. 

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

Utkarsh Gupta is a popular actor and has featured in many television serials like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Naagin 5.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about his wishlist where he spoke about his biggest goals and much more. 

What are your biggest goals and dreams? 

I would love to be a successful and a good actor. I would like to be known for my work. 

What is the one activity that you would want to try and learn in the future? 

I would love to do theatre someday and learn horse riding and learn multiple languages. 

Any place or country you would want to travel to? 

I would love to travel to Las Vegas and London though this new year I had been there. 

Any Bollywood director or actor you would like to work with? 

I love to work with everyone and don’t have any particular director or actor that I would love to work with. 

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future? 

I don’t think about the future as I live in the present and believe to be happy and my goal as I said before is to become a successful actor. 

Well, we hope that Utkarsh will be able to make his dreams come true someday.

