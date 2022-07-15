EXCLUSIVE! 'My elder son is definitely preparing himself to become an actor' Sudhanshu Pandey on his sons' Career Plans, his love story and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

In an exclusive conversation with Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his real-life love story, his sons' future plans and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on what he had to reveal:

How did you meet your wife, tell us about your love story?

I met my wife through work in Delhi, I used to be a fashion model at that time. I had done an International Designer's show, Gianfranco Ferré and I had done that show through the agency which was handled by my wife at that time. Then we started talking and got in touch. I was very quick to decide on getting married to her and she was totally ready to get married so that's how our story happened.

Do you wish to see your sons follow in your footsteps in terms of Careers?

I have left the choice of Careers to my sons, although my older one is definitely preparing to be in this field. He is preparing himself in various ways, from Physical training, skills of Action, and Gymnastics and he has even assisted my friend Neil Nitin Mukesh for some time. He is trying to gain knowledge of everything that is involved in Film making and acting. It is giving him an overall exposure, and I am very happy to see how hard he is working towards his goals. My younger one is just fourteen and he is still not sure of what is planning in terms of his career.

Tell us something about your childhood and how did Acting happen?

It is as cliche as it sounds that it all happened. I studied in the Army school and I was really keen on becoming an Army officer, most of my classmates are serving the country. They are high-ranked officers now. I just happened to come here, it is completely by chance when I started modelling at the age of nineteen, I was a teenager when I started earning and since then there is no looking back.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'My 11-page monologue is one of the most memorable scenes of all time' Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his favourites from Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com