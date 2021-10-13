EXCLUSIVE! My erocitc cuisine is Mexican food: Bhagya Laksmi actress Smita Bansal

6MUMBAI: Smita Bansal is an integral part of Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with the actress, she spilled beans about her personal life and choices in a rapid fire round...

Take a look:

Are you a foodie?

Not really

Are you a Vegetarian or non vegetarian?

Vegetarian

What do you salivate over?

Panipuri and chaat

Your quick fix menu would be?

Maggi!

What would you consider as your erotic food?

Erotic food would be mexican cuisine.

What would you choose: Soup or Salad?

Soup, anyday!

What would you choose: Sugar or Spice?

Spice

What would you choose: Fine dining or Street food?

Fine dining

Your late night binge would be?

I don't binge late night, but if at all it would be icecream.

Your after-sex food would be?

Never thought about it really, maybe I'll just sleep and not think about food because like I said earlier I'm not a foodie.

Have you ever cooked to impress?

Once, just after my marriage and never after that.

What did you cook then?

Vegetable pulav because that's all I could manage.

What's your favourite icecream flavour?

Currently it's salted caramel flavour from NIC and I'm really tripping over it.

Do you eat to live or live to eat?

I eat to live

