EXCLUSIVE! ' My excitement lies within the viewers' Sudesh Berry gets CANDID about his character in Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Seher is taking the legacy ahead with Rajveer. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Tellychakkar had exclusively updated about Sudesh Berry's entry, yes he will enter as the baba who is here to cure Rajveer's eyes. Well, it is still not sure that baba will fully cure him or there may be complications but his entry will surely change the dynamics of Rajveer and Seher's relationship in the show.

We got in touch with Sudeshji know about his entry in the show, his character and more, check out what he had to share:

How excited are you to work with the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni?

More than me, I feel people are excited to see me. My excitement lies within the viewers, the channel, cast and production's excitement to have me in the show. The feeling is equivalent to how a father finds happiness in his child's joy.

Tell us something about your character?

All characters are inspired by someone, the same way there is this baba in reality who is quite famous he was a pilot and due to legal issues, he decided to leave his profession and turn into a baba. At present, he earns a bomb and I remember meeting him with his disciples in a 5-star tent. Just the same way, this baba comes from a similar backstory, he must have done something in past that lead him to become a baba. He also has the personality of a jilted lover, must be he had a past with Meher and now he is linked back to the family. I have a friend as well who never married as he never got to get married to the one he loved so he decided to stay single, although the lady he loved is married now. But he continued to love her and only her.

How has it been working with them?

Rajesh is associated with this, we had created Loha Singh, and now when he asked me to be a part of the show I was sure about agreeing to this one. The production is great, the first time in my career I have been associated with a production house that has the perfect treatment for their actors, crew and every member of the team. Be it sanitization to essential needs, they cover it all soo effortlessly. So many things are systematic, they have organised it so well. They have taken care of cleanliness as well.

