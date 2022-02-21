EXCLUSIVE! 'My first audition was back in 2013 when I was called from Delhi to meet Shanoo Sharma for Yash Raj's projects' Thapki's Aakash Ahuja gets CANDID about his journey as an actor

MUMBAI: The second season of Thapki Pyaar Ki has also garnered immense love from the audience with Jigyasa Singh, Akash Ahuja and Jaya Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Just recently, we got to know that Jigyasa has quit the show and Prachi Bansal has joined as the new Thapki in the show, we got in touch with Akash Ahuja to know about his journey with Thapki and his reaction to Jigyasa's quitting news. Check out what he had to say:

What would be the one thing that you would like to add to your character Purab?

I think we had touched all the shades with just one character that I don't want to add anything to it. Purab has expressed everything that a person could and portrayed every shade with his character be it rage, romance or his mother-son bond in the show.

Which was your first audition, first show how has it been back then?

My first audition was back in 2013, I was called from Delhi to meet Shanoo Sharma as Yash Raj was testing me for a few projects back then and that's how I shifted to Bombay. I had been doing theatre in Delhi and I did in Bombay too. Though things didn't work out with Yash Raj that call was a pat on my back that I can do it and can really pursue the career.

What would be that one piece of advice for aspiring actors?

People still introduce me as a fresh face, and it is surely great to read about that. One most important thing I would like to advise is perseverance, you must keep moving ahead in the same direction. Nothing can be achieved without dedication and patience one must enjoy that hardship to reach where the potential would be showcased to the fullest.

