EXCLUSIVE! My first pocket money was Rs. 1500 because I had won an interstate football match: Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she got chatty with us.

14 Oct 2021 03:38 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she got chatty with us.

Can money buy everything in the world?

No, of course not. 

What was your first pocket money?

It takes me back to my teenage years. It was Rs. 1500 because I had won an interstate football match. 

What was your first salary?

It was 25000 Rs per month. 

What has been your most expensive buy until now?

I'm kind of a person who believes in being really very secure and I love investing in things which are secure. So, I like to buy diamonds and gold. The most expensive thing I bought was jewellery for myself and my father. 

Do you believe in charity?

Yes, and I do it quite often. I had actually been enrolled as a contestant of Miss India. Being a part of it, we were supposed to contribute to some charity. I had contributed to support specially abled people with down syndrome. 

Do you gamble?

No, and I would never do it. 

Have you ever stolen money?

No

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! I was a bookworm and girls back then bullied me that my face was not pretty enough to become an actress: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve)

Have you ever bought a lottery ticket?

No, I'm pretty realistic with my approach in life so I don't keep such fancy things in my mind. 

Do you invest? And how much have you saved until now?

Yes, I do invest. My acting career started a few months ago and I still work as a dentist. 

Are you a spendthrift or a miser?

I'm a spendthrift and I don't just spend on myself but also on my loved ones. 

What would your dream bank balance figure be?

Humans have an infinite urge of gaining money in life but I think too much money is not good for a person. So I think 10 Cr is more than enough for me. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Did You Know? Not Aishwarya Khare; Bebika Dhurve aka Devika Oberoi was initially considered to play the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi!)

