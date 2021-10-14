EXCLUSIVE! My first pocket money was Rs. 1500 because I had won an interstate football match: Bebika Dhurve

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she got chatty with us.

Take a look:

Can money buy everything in the world?

No, of course not.

What was your first pocket money?

It takes me back to my teenage years. It was Rs. 1500 because I had won an interstate football match.

What was your first salary?

It was 25000 Rs per month.

What has been your most expensive buy until now?

I'm kind of a person who believes in being really very secure and I love investing in things which are secure. So, I like to buy diamonds and gold. The most expensive thing I bought was jewellery for myself and my father.

Do you believe in charity?

Yes, and I do it quite often. I had actually been enrolled as a contestant of Miss India. Being a part of it, we were supposed to contribute to some charity. I had contributed to support specially abled people with down syndrome.

Do you gamble?

No, and I would never do it.

Have you ever stolen money?

No

Have you ever bought a lottery ticket?

No, I'm pretty realistic with my approach in life so I don't keep such fancy things in my mind.

Do you invest? And how much have you saved until now?

Yes, I do invest. My acting career started a few months ago and I still work as a dentist.

Are you a spendthrift or a miser?

I'm a spendthrift and I don't just spend on myself but also on my loved ones.

What would your dream bank balance figure be?

Humans have an infinite urge of gaining money in life but I think too much money is not good for a person. So I think 10 Cr is more than enough for me.