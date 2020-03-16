EXCLUSIVE! 'My glycerine and concealer are in a love-hate relationship' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar opens up on her makeup must-haves, routine and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

In an exclusive conversation with Tanvi Thakkar, she revealed her makeup routine, her love-hate relationship with this makeup product and more, check out what she had to reveal:

What is your make-up routine like?

I do my makeup on the show, I prefer it that way, I am always on time so I start my own makeup, what I am liking these days is sporting a nose ring, I have started wearing this oxidized ring and it is really looking great onscreen as it adds to the style statement.

What items would we find in your makeup bag?

Mascara for sure, nowadays a lot of concealers as I am crying so much in the show, then a nude lipstick, some highlighter, and most importantly the puff as it is soo hot. I would love to add that I have kept my personal glycerine in the pouch, glyc and concealer are in a love-hate relationship.

Which are your favourite brands?

I use Smashbox and Charolette Tilbury, though they are high-end you see the difference when you apply them to your skin. I do use them in my personal wear alot, as there are crying scenes onscreen, I wouldn't really use Krylon in my daily wear but the brand is so camera-friendly that I do mix the foundations. Makeup artists here recommend these age-old tricks that are used for makeup are actually for real.

