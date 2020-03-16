EXCLUSIVE! 'My glycerine and concealer are in a love-hate relationship' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar opens up on her makeup must-haves, routine and more

I do use them in my personal wear alot, as there are crying scenes onscreen, I wouldn't really use Krylon in my daily wear but the brand is so camera-friendly that I do mix the foundations. Makeup artists here recommend these age-old tricks that are used for makeup are actually for real.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 17:15
Tanvi Thakkar

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

 Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lovely! Bhavani’s failed attempt to stop the wedding as Virat makes a strong move

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share. 

In an exclusive conversation with Tanvi Thakkar, she revealed her makeup routine, her love-hate relationship with this makeup product and more, check out what she had to reveal: 

What is your make-up routine like?

I do my makeup on the show, I prefer it that way, I am always on time so I start my own makeup, what I am liking these days is sporting a nose ring, I have started wearing this oxidized ring and it is really looking great onscreen as it adds to the style statement. 

What items would we find in your makeup bag? 

Mascara for sure, nowadays a lot of concealers as I am crying so much in the show, then a nude lipstick, some highlighter, and most importantly the puff as it is soo hot. I would love to add that I have kept my personal glycerine in the pouch, glyc and concealer are in a love-hate relationship. 

Which are your favourite brands?

I use Smashbox and Charolette Tilbury, though they are high-end you see the difference when you apply them to your skin. I do use them in my personal wear alot, as there are crying scenes onscreen, I wouldn't really use Krylon in my daily wear but the brand is so camera-friendly that I do mix the foundations. Makeup artists here recommend these age-old tricks that are used for makeup are actually for real. 

Also read: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Virat can't take his eyes off Sai's beauty in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 17:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Aly Goni rewarded himself with this gift, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Aly Goni who was the talk of the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav leaves to help Gungun without informing anyone in the house
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Heartbreaking! Garima and Gungun get on call, Gungun is shattered but also angry with Garima
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Interesting Trivia! From Jennifer Winget to Sanaya Irani Celebrities who are not active on social media, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The world is becoming tech-savvy with...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Gungun gets questioned by neighbours about the sindoor, Riddhesh gets hospitalized
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Latest Video