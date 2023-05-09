Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is a well-known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being a part of Hindi and Marathi films, she is also an Indian classical and folk dancer.

She is a producer who helped to make a film on the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2, finishing at the fifth place.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as “Bhavani” from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she plays a grey character. But, her performance is loved by the audience and she has won many awards for the same.

Your character is a bit grey. Did you have reservations playing it?

My character is such that even if I'm on the other side, I am going to get trolled. But, it’s okay. This was a character that I felt like playing and it was my choice. I accepted it. I thought I should leave an impression on the audience by doing simple roles, so that the impression doesn’t come off that I did something different. I remember, years back, I played a negative character and I gained fame through it. Luckily, the history is repeating in this show as well.

The show was so successful that it ran for three long years, so there have been days when we didn't shoot. I get very restless during holidays as the show has become a very important part of my life.

When there were news doing rounds that the show is going off-air, how did you react or how did you deal with the thought of it?

I can assure you that there is no news of the show going off-air. To be honest, in everyone’s life, there is a milestone. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the milestones in my life and when such a thing happens, you work with much hard work and dedication. I know, what begins will have an end one day, but I know this show won't end that soon.

When I shot for the first time for the show, I knew that the would go on for at least five years and am so happy that I am connected to the show. The show will get over someday, but not anytime soon for sure.

The day when you will have to bid goodbye to the show, what will you miss and what do you have to say about the love of the audience?

The best thing about this show is, wherever I go, people love me though my character is grey. The love and support I have is unbelievable. My back record is a good one as I have worked a lot in my life. Bhavani is not the only character that I have played. If this is was my debut, the matter would have been different. I have worked in Bollywood, Marathi cinema and theater. I have received so many awards and rewards. This is not the only thing that I have done in my life to only judge me for Bhavani. The audience of this show would for now, but the moment I shift to another show, they will support me there as well and I am grateful for that.

