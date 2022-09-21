Exclusive! “ My most challenging scene was when I had to tell my son that he needs to die I just couldn’t shoot for the scene : Rachna Gupta

MUMBAI: Love at Fifth Floor is mini – web series which is streaming on Mx player and the series is directed by Aditi Banerjee.

The series stars Dilnaz Irani, Nishu Dikshit and Rachna Gupta in lead roles and the story revolves around three women who are thrown into a situation and how they deal with these matters.



Tellychakkar got in touch with Rachna Gupta who plays one of the leads in the series and asked her what drove her in signing the project and what similarities she sees in her reel and real character.



What drove you to this character that made you say “Yes” for the project?

I really liked the portal of all the three characters and the situation they were thrown in and how they were dealing with it and the thought process of how it changed with time and circumstances and it remained in my hand for all three characters. I could relate to it a lot. Like my character had to prove begin a good wife and the tension and pressure one goes you can’t describe it to anybody.

Do you see any similarities between your character and your real life?

I think all the three women are very relatable in some or the other situation. The layers we are talking about and the situation that we are in, it gives us a very greyish kind of feeling for every character. The audience will come to know the reason why the character is doing this and the person is feeling helpless. All the dilemmas are very relatable in the day to day life if any women.

What were the challenges you face while essaying the character for this series?

( Archana) I had a scene where I had to get very irritated the way my kid is behaving and I had to tell my child that why doest he die and I couldn’t say the dialogue or shoot for the scene. It was a setback in my mind and that moment i knew this was challenging scene.

