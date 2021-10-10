EXCLUSIVE! 'My mother has been my inspiration for taking up acting,' Molkki's Nandini aka Rishika Nag gets CANDID about her first audition, inspiration, and more

MUMBAI: Rishika Nag hails from Kolkata. She debuted on TV with MTV’s show Dating in the Dark season 1. She has also worked in many TV serials and commercials. Her performance in reality shows earned her a huge fan base. She came into the limelight with the show Kawach 2. She was also part of the supernatural TV show Daayan.

Presently, Rishika is a part of Colors' Molkki, as Nandini Pratap Singh, Virendra Pratap's eldest daughter. Her entry into the show marked a massive change in the storyline of Molkki. We rang the diva and asked her about her experience in the show.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

My mother Mrs Soheli Nag has been my inspiration in my life. And when it comes to actors, I really admire Tapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta, and Radhika Apte a lot. She has always been my support system, she encouraged me that I could do something in acting and got me inclined towards the profession. I wanted to be a model initially but acting turned more fruitful to me.

Tell us about your first show and that first audition.

My first show was Daayan, before that, I had done this episodic Dating in the dark, which got me a mini introduction to the industry. One fine day I got a call from the casting director in Balaji Telefilms and they offered me an audition for Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where Priyal and I gave the audition for the same character Tapur. That was my first audition, I was not even aware of the basic technicalities of how to give an audition. I sat at my dining table, recorded my audition and sent it. I took endless takes for that one audition but it brought me back to Mumbai and kickstart my career.

How has Mumbai been to you?

I became too responsible, to be honest. When you are living with your family there are lesser worries and responsibilities. When you begin to live alone and do everything on your own has made me very responsible. In terms of personality, I have become quite calm and poised, earlier I was a jhhali. Also I became very observant about my surroundings and people.

Well, we are already adoring Nandini aka Rishika already, how about you?

