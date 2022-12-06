Exclusive! My mother makes the best dal rice; it is my comfort food: Imlie actress Resham Prashant

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Resham Prashant is best known for her roles in Nazar and Pasant Aahe Mulgi.

Currently, she is seen in the show Imlie. The actress essays the character of Preeta (baby doll), which is a bit grey and difficult to play.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what her food preferences were and much more.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

Bombay chaat and ice- cream are my favourites. I can eat them.at anytime of the day.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I eat everything without any fuss.

Which is your favouritedDessert?

It's ice-cream all the way. I can keep eating it all the time.

Which is your favorite food joint?

I don’t have any food joint as such, but everyone should eat Mumbai’s corn cob during the rainy season. It’s the best feeling ever.

What is your midnight craving?

I always have a box of ice-cream in the fridge, and I can keep eating it.

Do you have any food allergies?

No I don’t have any allergies as such. Thankfully, I can eat everything.

One dish that you would want to try someday?

I would love to try Sushi as I am very curious to try something new.

Which is the one dish of your mother that you relish?

I love dal rice with ghee. My mother makes the best dal rice. It is my comfort food.

Well, no doubt that Resham has some interesting choices when it comes to food.

