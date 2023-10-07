Exclusive! “My relaxation schedule is just me and my alone time” Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty talks about how she juggles shoots and what she does to relax!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show, her character is madly in love with Ravi but Ravi is in love with her sister Keerti.

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021, with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character and the show in detail, we also asked her how since she is a part of all these shows, how she manages it and how she relax, to which she said, “ My relaxation schedule is just me and my alone time honestly you know because after being on set all day, shooting, chilling having a lot of fun, but at the end, if the day I want my space you know, just me by myself , with my thoughts, reading meditation, watching something and then indulging in good food by myself, and even going on short trips, these are things that I do all by myself that help me relax”.

We also asked her about the show and movies that she is currently watching, and if there is a role that she would like to do and said “ So many, when it comes to OTT, the recent one that I have watched is, I love the White Lotus (International series), such a brilliant show which has good writing, I would love to do something like that, even something like Squid Game, and I love Sacred Games and Mirzapur, if I get a chance to do something like that it would be amazing”.

The show is going through a major dramatic tangent and fans are excited to see what will happen next on the show.

