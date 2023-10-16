Exclusive! My role of Gurleen is fair and in accordance to the demand of the show, could not have asked for anything better: Anshu Varshney

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anshu opened up on her experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 12:25
Anshu

MUMBAI: ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles. It also features Anshu Varshney in the role of Gurleen. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anshu opened up on her experience shooting for the show.

Also Read: Exclusive! My character is extremely well-written with a strong back story: Gouri Tonnk on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann

Anshu said, “It has been a wonderful experience shooing for the show. This is my first stint where I played a primary character in a continuous role for a show and I could not have asked for anything better. The best part is also the entire team which bonds very well together. My character, Gurleen is sweet and she speaks from her heart. In real life I too speak from my heart and wish well for people. I like her quality of being straight forward and naïve. “

Adding further, she mentioned, “I would really like Gurleen to speak more as she is smart. In that way, I, as Anshu will also get more screen time (laughs). Well, I wish for this but if I see from the screenplay and writer’s  point of view, the role is fair and in accordance to the demand of the show.”

Shedding light on her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, Anshu shared, “Vijayendra is extremely nice and I often keep teasing him and goofing around. My bond with Himanshi is sweet because even on-screen, Gurleen is very close to Sahiba. So in reality too our on-screen bond translates off-screen.”

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update: Angad Gets Suspicious About Rumi

Well said Anshu!

Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Plus Anshu Varshney Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 12:25

