EXCLUSIVE! My takiya kalam of saying one word in 3 languages is widely appreciated and loved: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is one of a kind show.

The show has geared up for a high voltage drama and we connected with Sheetal Maulik, who plays the character of Sonali in the show. Sheetal shared, “For me every character is imp as well as close to my heart. Sonali is no less she has her own take on anything going around in the house. Most challenging part to play Sonali is I am nowhere like her apart from the good mother and good wife she is. My takiya kalam of saying one word in 3 languages is widely appreciated and loved and that brings out the comedy tinge that I have incorporated.”

Speaking of the bonding, Sheetal shared, “Bonding is special with everyone who work everyday or not with us. There is special connection which I hope will continue for ever. Every actor is different in their own way and best part is everyone here is blessed with good nature.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of a kind show with a superb vast and crew. My experience about it is very different than what I have done before. First of all for the first time I am playing mother to a grown up boy. Secondly the character in this is very tricky to play she is neither negative nor positive. She loves her immediate family but have problems with others. She wants to be in good books of Bhavani but still likes Sai but can’t show it. So to sum up all this we have kept her comedy element alive just to balance all sides of the character. I get a lot of help from my director and creative team for this. Also the one word in 3 languages is a cherry on a cake. I am working with Cockcrow and Shaika for the first time but I am very happy about the production and the team.

They are immensely sufficient in each and every way the cast is more like a family than friends. During this COVID situation though b were working they took utmost care of each and everyone there was no discrimination on any level and that’s what makes them what they are today. I am enjoying every bit that I shoot and whatever problems we face are well attended and discussed with maturity. Over all experience with this show is amazing and best part is everyone is liking the show.”

As a parting note, she shared, “I have always played different roles. Guturgu will always be close to my heart. It placed me as an actor and people started knowing me and respecting me as an actor.”