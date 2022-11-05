EXCLUSIVE! Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Sachin Parikh BAGS Hats Off Productions Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions' new show is titled Pushpa Impossible.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 10:49
EXCLUSIVE! Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Sachin Parikh BAGS Hats Off Productions Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

ALSO READ: Karuna Pandey: 2019 was blessing both career and health-wise

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible. 

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita are roped in for the show.

And now, we have come to know that actor Sachin Parikh has also been roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been revealed about Sachin's character yet. 

Sachin has appeared in several movies and TV shows like PK, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paa, Daadi Amma Daadi Amma Maan Jao, Lovesshuda, C.I.D., and Dil Se Dil Tak among others. 

Karuna is well-known for her stints in projects like Devanshi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Bypass, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Find out what Karuna Pandey has to say about her weight loss journey

Devanshi Prem Ratan Dhan Payo The Bypass Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki Sony Sab Karuna Pandey Hats Off Productions JD Majethia Wagle Ki Duniya Darshan Gurjar Sachin Parikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 10:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to showbiz with Abhinay Deo directorial, ‘Brown’. While she was last...
Exclusive! Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one such show that has been constantly wowing the viewers with its...
Controversial! This internet personality criticized for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala
MUMBAI: Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022...
BREAKING! Alma Hussain to become Samar's new love interest after Nandini's exit in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Interesting! Is Janhvi Kapoor dating someone? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani....
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: OH NO! Radha observes that Mohan has changed a lot
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Latest Video