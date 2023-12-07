EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actor Rachana Mistry opens up a change she would love to see in her character Vidhi, talks about her bond with co-star Iqbal Khan, says, "Sometimes we are like Tom and Jerry and sometimes we are like best friends"

MUMBAI : Rachana Mistry is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan who is playing the role of Dev in the show.

Rachana and Iqbal's chemistry is being loved by the viewers and they have become everyone's favourite jodi.

Well, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho which was launched last year is doing quite well on small screens.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rachana who spoke about her journey in the show and much more.

How has your journey been so far in the show?

My journey has been great. It was like a roller coaster, full of ups and downs. There have been amazing high points and really low points as well. Throughout the journey, I have learnt a lot, not just me but everyone has learnt a lot. It has been epic. There is nothing I would want to change about this journey as Vidhi.

Tell us about your bond with Iqbal Khan.

I share a very healthy bond with him. We are very good friends. We are so comfortable talking to each other about our work. It helps us so much to make everything better. I really feel this is important and I feel blessed that I share a very friendly bond with him. It's fun shooting on the set. We keep laughing. Sometimes we are like Tom and Jerry. Sometimes we are like best friends. It's been really nice.

A change you want to see in Vidhi's character in the future episodes?

Vidhi has had a beautiful journey. She has grown from an under confident girl to a much more confident girl now. The one thing I would love to see is Vidhi being so optimistic. She just chooses to see good in people. I just her to blind spot where she sees only positive things in people and on the other side she ignores the red flags. I feel it would be nice if she starts to recognise the other side of the person as well. She needs to become smarter. I would love to see when Vidhi will learn to read people and acknowledge both the sides of the people and act accordingly. That would be a nice change. I think my character would eventually see this change.

