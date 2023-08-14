EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress Garima Jain opens up on doing small roles before bagging the lead role in Aaj Ki Housewife Hai Sab Janti Hai, shares her likes and dislikes of being in the TV industry and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Garima Jain is seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The diva is playing the role of Sakshi and she is here with a desire to disrupt Dev and Vidhi's lives alongside Jai, who is infatuated with Vidhi.

Garima is being loved for her role and the viewers have applauded the way she is nailing her role.

You did many episodic roles in the initial shows of your career. How did you bag your first full fledged role in Aaj ki housewife Hai Sab Janti Hai?

Everyone has a slow and steady start. I think people who want to gain instant success in no time also tend to fail. People who take it slowly and steadily always win the race. Yes, I did that! I don't have any regrets about taking it slow. I think with every show, I have done it with conviction, it made me bag my first lead role for a show on Zee TV which was Aaj Ki Housewife Hai Sab Janti Hai. I had bagged the lead role in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein on NDTV. But unfortunately, the channel was shut. I have always had one goal in life to do my work with lots of hard work and conviction. That's what I believe in.



One good thing and one bad thing about working in the TV industry

One good thing about being a part of the TV industry is that you are visible to the viewers everyday. You become a household name when you do a TV show.

One bad thing is that there is no personal life. You shoot for almost 12 hours or more everyday. There is also a lot of travelling. One can't give enough time to family or indulge in any other thing. I think that could be a drawback. I feel with time things are improving. Even though I am doing this show right now, the production house and the people here are so co-operative that they are giving me time for my near and dear ones. I am really happy about it. I think this change is seen on every TV show set slowly and steadily. If this would completely eradicate then the TV industry would be 10/10.

