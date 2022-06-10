EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho fame Iqbal Khan opens up on his secret crush from the television industry and it's unbelievably cute

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is back in action with his much-awaited show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho where he is playing the main lead.

The actor is portraying the role of Dev in the show and is paired with actress Rachana Mistry.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho has hit the small screen about two months ago and the viewers are loving it.

We all know that Iqbal has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time now and has managed to establish a name for himself.

While the actor has often revealed some amazing things about the show and his character, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Iqbal went down memory lane and shared some amazing throwback things.

A silly or bizarre rumour you heard about yourself...

I haven't heard any such rumour about myself.

Most funny thing you did in the name of "Script Ki Demand"

There was a scene where I had to eat a chocolate cake and in real life as well I love to eat chocolate cake. This was for my first show. I had loads of it and I had asked the team to get a nice cake for me.

One thing you did for which you were scolded by your parents...

I became a good boy and my parents don't scold me anymore.

Your secret crush from the television industry...

I really like Aruna Irani and Maya Alagh

Your hairstyle during childhood which you were forced to have...

Katora cut. My hair was trimmed extremely small. My mom used to say that you should have such a haircut that no one can grab your hair.

Fondest memory from your college days...

A very weird thing happened to me during my college days. As a fresher when I went to college during my first year, no one did my ragging as they thought that I am a senior and already passed out my college. I told them that I am a fresher.

The time when you saw yourself on the hoarding for the first time...

When my movie Fun2ssh was released.

A childhood memory that always made you emotional...

My childhood was very carefree never got emotional thinking about anything.

Well, that were some interesting things we got to know about Iqbal!

