EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 4 actor Tushar Dhembla BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

Shaika Films is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. Actor Tushar Dhembla is all set to be a part of the show.

Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. 

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now which includes  Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others. 

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar will be playing the leads. 

We have exclusively reported that Jatin Arora will also be seen as a parallel lead in the show. 

We also reported that Anita Kulkarni will be seen as the male lead's mother. 

Anita is known for her roles in projects like Balika Vadhu, Aabhas, Veere Ki Wedding, Sundari and many more. 

And now, one more actor is all set to join the cast and it is none other than actor Tushar Dhembla. 

Tushar has appeared in Naagin 4, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Sisterhood Tales, and Prem Bandhan among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 23:52

