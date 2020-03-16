Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary to enter Colors' Udaariyaan

Nandani Tiwary is all set to enter Colors' show Udaariyaan.

Nandani Tiwary

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of television shows are going through interesting twists and turns in the story these days. 

While some shows are going in the same flow for months, some have taken leaps and introduced a completely new star cast and storyline. 

Many entries and exits also keep happening in the show which spices up the drama. 

And now, Colors' popular show Udaariyaan is all set for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learnt that actress Nandani Tiwary all set to make an entry in the show.

Shewas earlier seen in Naagin 6, Baalveer Returns and Hero - Gayab Mode On among others.

Nandani will be playing a negative role in Udaariyaan.

How excited are you for Nandani's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video