Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Priyanka Rathod bags Shashi - Sumeet's next on Ishara Channel

MUMBAI : TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days many shows are being launched with new concepts and new storylines.

Ishara Channel is known for bringing new shows on television with different concepts and storylines.

Yet again it is coming up with a new show titled “Do Chutki Sindoor” which will be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Well, Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal are the well-known producers of the television industry.

They are known for producing shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Dhruv Tara, Punar Vivah, Dil Se Dil Tak and many more.

As per sources, actress Priyanka Rathod has been roped in the upcoming serial.

She would be playing a pivotal role where she would be essaying the role of the leads aunt and her character name is "Kumari"

Priyanka previously has worked in showes like Faltu, Naagin 6 etc.

Well, not much is known about the show, but soon, a formal announcement would be made by the production house.

