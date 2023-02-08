EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar roped in for Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline.

Star Bharat which currently airs two shows Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new lineup of shows.

It is already known that Suabhagyavati Bhava is all set to be back with its second season soon.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Karanvir Bohra will be retained from the previous season and will have a pivotal role to play.

Apart from that, the show will see Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles.

And now, we have come to know about one more actress who is set to be a part of this drama series.

It will be actress Sneha Raikar who will be essaying a pivotal role.

Sneha is known for her performances in movies like Guru, Bedhadak, Luckdown and June.

She has also appeared in shows like Thodaa Sa Badal Thodaa Sa Paani and Naagin 6.

