Exclusive! Naagin 6 gets a one-month extension; the show to go off-air in March 2023?

Naagin 6 is one of the most popular and successful supernatural shows on television. The show was supposed to go off-air this month but then the show got a one-month extension, and fans can’t keep calm.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 10:20
TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television, and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show is going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

The show was supposed to go off-air in mid-February and the finale shoot has almost begun.

As per sources, the show has gotten a one-month extension, although there is no confirmation on the same.

The show might go off-air in March 2023, and fans will get to see their favourite serial for one more month.

These days the track is very interesting and is keeping the audience glued to the screen.

Mahek Chahal returned to the series a couple of months ago.

Well, we are sure that the Naagin fans are super excited about the show getting an extension.

The finale of the episode will have all the Naagin’s of all seasons till now coming together.

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch all the Naagin’s together. The finale episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

