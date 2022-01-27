EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 to have a BASANT PANCHAMI SPECIAL on the upcoming weekend with Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read:Breaking: Sangita Ghosh to play the female lead in Ravi Dubey’s next?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

While teasing fans, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead actress' name starts with M. Well, the mystery was finally revealed that it was Mahek Chahal to be a part of the show as the new Naagin. We had exclusively updated that when Tellychakkar had speculated about Mouni's return, we were right at it. She will be doing a cameo in the show for the first week of the show.

Now the exclusive news is that there will be a Basant Panchami Special on 5th and 6th February, the guests for the show will be the Naagins from the previous seasons that is Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee, we will also see a special guest Pearl V Puri in the special. Are you all excited?

Well, the much-awaited show drops another bomb promo for the fans. As it was earlier hinted that the new season would talk about Pandemic, with the current promo, they introduce what shall be the new Naagin's purpose in the show. This time it is the PANDEMIC Vs NAAGIN, with each new instalment of the show, Ekta Kapoor brings a new couple with sizzling chemistry and a drool-worthy love story. We can't wait to see who will be the new duo.

Also read:Interesting! The audience wants these actresses to feature in Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com