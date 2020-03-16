Exclusive! Naagin 6 lead Simba Nagpal talks about his bond with his co-star Tejaswi, his Bigg Boss experience, and more

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal rose to fame by playing the role of Virat in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors. He later participated in Bigg Boss 15, and viewers loved his honest and down-to-earth nature.

Simba is currently playing the lead in Colors’ supernatural show Naagin 6. He is paired opposite Tejaswi Prakash.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked how happy he was with his journey in Bigg Boss. He replied, “Bigg Boss was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, I'm glad that I did it and it helped me grow. I don't think my fans got to know the real Simba because the scenarios are very different in that show. The fights and downs are mostly highlighted. Our happy and fun moments weren't shown much, maybe because that's not what people want to watch.”

Do you think you're getting to know Tejaswi better now than you did on Bigg Boss?

“Yes, because we were in different groups while being in Bigg Boss. Now, we're here together. Moreover, I judge people based on their talent and passion rather than other aspects. Tejaswi is good at what she does.”

Whom are you still in touch with after Bigg Boss?

“In Bigg Boss, if you aren't b**ching about someone, you won't be shown on TV. Nishant and I used to talk about philosophical stuff and life a lot. So Nishant has been closer to me after Bigg Boss.”

A lot of actors found love on Bigg Boss, but you did not go down that road. Was that a conscious decision?

“I thought the show is about your personality, friendships, and bonding. I didn't get that kind of feeling with anyone, so I didn't force myself.”

Good luck, Simba!

