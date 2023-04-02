Exclusive! Naagin 6’s Urvashi Dholakia to enter Pushpa Impossible!

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources prominent Actor and Komalika fame, Urvashi Dholakia will be seen in the show Puspa Impossible.

Urvashi had very recently quit the sixth season of Naagin which stars Tejasswi Prakash.

Urvashi Dholakia is a popular television actress who played the iconic villain Komolika in the long-running television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay and won the sixth season of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Recently, Mansi was under threat of kidnapping, and she will want to thank Ashwin for warning her. Dharam will soon come to India.

Are you excited to see Utpal on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

