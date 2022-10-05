Exclusive! Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria to become the dragon in the show?

Read on to know the complete truth about whether Urvashi Dholakia will be the dragon in Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meheck Chahal’s Nagin 6.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 20:09
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with exclusive news for our avid readers!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

As per the current track, Pratha shows the photo of Asurs, and Lalith tells Pratha that it isn't Seema but her mother. Lalith then speaks about Pratha's Nani who was a Shesh Naagin and there was a bhavishyavani made for Pratha too. He then says that Seema's mother wanted to take the Kalash which Nani refused. Pratha asks her about Seema and the truth of asur and decides to reveal everything.

And Bigg Boss OTT and Lockupp fame Zeeshan Khan is seen as Nevla. Now, Nevla will be seen challenging Pratha, revealing himself to be Nevla. Further, he will also show his powers, leaving Pratha shocked and puzzled. It will be highly interesting to see how Pratha deals with this new trouble.

But we exclusively learnt that Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria will show her real avatar as a dragon and she would be taking revenge with all her enemies in the show.

Thus, this change in the show would bring in a significant change in the lives of Pratha, Rishi, Mehek and the rest of the family members.

