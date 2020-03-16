Exclusive! Naagin 6's Arjit Taneja roped in for Shakuntalam's next on Colors Tv

The channel is going to roll out a number of new shows in the coming months. The role of Arjit in the show is not yet revealed to us.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 15:42
Arjit Taneja who is recently seen in Naagin 6 has been ropes for an upcoming fiction show on Colors.

We exclusively broke that Tina Datta has been finalised as the lead for Shakuntalam's next for Colors', A source close to the show revealed that she has already shot the promo for the show, which will be soon aired. Well, we can't wait for her comeback on screens now. Jiya Shankar has been locked as a lead too in the show, well the storyline is yet to be revealed but here's that we know that she will be seen in the show in an extremely crucial character. We saw Jiya in Kaatelal and Sons and later she hosted Good Night India. 

