Exclusive! Naagin actress Adaa Khan roped in for Sab Tv's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on teleivison.

It's going on strong since the past three years and what keeps the audience gripped to the show is the entertainment factor.

It's considered as of the best comedy shows on television.

The show is produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under the banner of Hats Off Productions Limited.

The show stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar in lead roles.

As per sources, Naagin actor Adaa Khan has been roped in for the serial.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

Adaa is a well know actress in the world of television and she is known for roles in serials like Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara etc.

She was also a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Welcome.

Well, it will be interesting with Adaa's entry in the show what twists and turns would come.

