Exclusive! Naagin actress Adaa Khan roped in for Sab Tv's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the mos loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources Adaa Khan as been roped in for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 16:14
Adaa Khan

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on teleivison. 

It's going on strong since the past three years and what keeps the audience gripped to the show is the entertainment factor. 

It's considered as of the best comedy shows on television. 

The show is produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under the banner of Hats Off Productions Limited.

Also read - Adaa Khan shares how Shesha gets a different look in each season of 'Naagin'

The show stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar in lead roles. 

As per sources, Naagin actor Adaa Khan has been roped in for the serial. 

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the serial. 

Adaa is a well know actress in the world of television and she is known for roles in serials like Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara etc. 

She was also a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Welcome.

Well, it will be interesting with Adaa's entry in the show what twists and turns would come.

Are you excited to see Adaa? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Also Read-CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out

SAB TV Wagle Ki Duniya Vandana Rajesh Atharva Pariva Pranati Sumeet Raghavan Chinmayee Salvi Sheehan Kapahi Anjan Srivastava Bharati Achrekar TellyChakkar Adaa Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 16:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Naagin actress Adaa Khan roped in for Sab Tv's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Suparn Varma says Manoj Bajpayee is 'one of the best dialogue writers in the country'
MUMBAI: Writer-producer Suparn Varma, who is known for 'The Family Man', 'Rana Naidu' and is gearing up for 'The Good...
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
MUMBAI:  Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who received a lot of positive response for his role of Hathoda...
Freddy Daruwala shares what draws him towards 'bad boy' characters
MUMBAI: Actor Freddy Daruwala, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming shows '...
Jay Bhanushali: It was exhilarating to tap into my romantic side for 'Hum Rahe Na...'
MUMBAI: Actor Jay Bhanushali has talked about falling in love in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'. He says the initial...
Sonakshi reveals her favourite scene from 'Dahaad': 'It was empowering as an actor'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming debut in '...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali: It was exhilarating to tap into my romantic side for 'Hum Rahe Na...'
'I had to learn the skill of rapping'
Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'
PRIYNAKA RATHOD
Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Priyanka Rathod bags Shashi - Sumeet's next on Ishara Channel
but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj
'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj
Munawar
Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry
Rohit Suchanti
'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara