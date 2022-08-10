Exclusive! Naagin fame Srushti Tare replaces Riya Shukla in Colors show Durga Aur Charu!

MUMBAI : The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as the two sisters - Durga and Charu respectively.



Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

As per reports, the show is all set to take a leap, and actors Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, and Riya Shukla will be seen being a part of the show after the leap.

As, per sources, the latest update from the show is that Actor Srushti Tare has replaced Riya Shukla in the show and now Sruhshti will be seen playing the role of Chunki.

And we reported earlier that Aurra Bhatnagar and Vashnavi Prajapati have wrapped up shoot for their parts of Durga Aur Charu and the shooting has commenced with the older actors who will play the parts after the leap and the promo was released yesterday and it has given the fans first look into Adrija, Mohit and Rachi’s characters in the show post the 10 year leap.

Meanwhile, on the show, we will see that Durga and Charu will try to bring back Banke’s memory and will try to get Bholi’s truth out in the open.

But in the distant track, we will see that Chaturbhuj will have a birthday celebration and that is when Durga and Charu will devise a plan to get Banke’s memory back and get a confession out of Bholi.

And as per sources, Durga will spike Chaturnhuj’s cake and Baanke and bholi will come face to face.

