Exclusive! Naagin fame Srushti Tare replaces Riya Shukla in Colors show Durga Aur Charu!

This is the heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 12:00
Exclusive! Naagin fame Srushti Tare replaces Riya Shukla in Colors show Durga Aur Charu!

MUMBAI : The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances. 

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as the two sisters - Durga and Charu respectively. 


Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences. 

ALSO READ:  10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles

As per reports, the show is all set to take a leap, and actors Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, and Riya Shukla will be seen being a part of the show after the leap.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the Telly world.


As, per sources, the latest update from the show is that Actor Srushti Tare has replaced Riya Shukla in the show and now Sruhshti will be seen playing the role of Chunki.

And we reported earlier that Aurra Bhatnagar and Vashnavi Prajapati have wrapped up shoot for their parts of Durga Aur Charu and the shooting has commenced with the older actors who will play the parts after the leap and the promo was released yesterday and it has given the fans first look into Adrija, Mohit and Rachi’s characters in the show post the 10 year leap.

Meanwhile, on the show, we will see that Durga and Charu will try to bring back Banke’s memory and will try to get Bholi’s truth out in the open.

But in the distant track, we will see that Chaturbhuj will have a birthday celebration and that is when Durga and Charu will devise a plan to get Banke’s memory back and get a confession out of Bholi.

And as per sources, Durga will spike Chaturnhuj’s cake and Baanke and bholi will come face to face.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as a grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you, check it out

Sudeep Sarangi Durga Aur Charu Durga Charu Colors Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu vaishavnavi prajapati Aurra Bhatnagar Shashi Sumeet Productions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor at her home, fan says, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili”
MUMBAI : Shark Tank India season 1 judge Ashneer Grover gained immense popularity with his stint on the show. Ashneer...
Expectant mother Dipika Kakar shares a look at her renovated kitchen in her recent vlog
MUMBAI : One of the most popular celebrity couples in the television world are Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. They...
Pandya Store’s Shesh and Mithu share a Secret Talent, check out
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to...
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
MUMBAI : Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, we have...
Shaheer Sheikh’s brother in law Raunak Kapoor becomes the youngest commentator of the Women's Cricket World Cup Says, “you are killing it…”
MUMBAI :Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Shaikh has been winning the hearts of viewers with his acting prowess. The...
Recent Stories
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out
This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
Exclusive! Udaariyaan, Agnisakshi, and more shows to air 7 days a week but from this date! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Udaariyaan, Agnisakshi, and more shows to air 7 days a week but from this date! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as Grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you! Check it out!
Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as a grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you, check it out
Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and about doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi n
Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”
This is when Karan Kundraa propose Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15
This is when Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15