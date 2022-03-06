EXCLUSIVE! Naamkarann actress Anaya Soni and Pratigya 2 fame Sima Singh to star in Atrangii's Parshuram

Vibhu Agarwal's channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. The show will see a new set of actors Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar in pivotal roles.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! A Thursday actress Anuja Walhe and Vighnaharta Ganesha star Supriya Tatkar to be seen in Atrangii's Parshuram

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma, Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar have also bagged the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Anaya Soni and Sima Singh are all set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about their roles. 

The casting of Anaya and Sima is done by casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra Ashutosh Singh Anuja Walhe Supriya Tatkar Sima Singh Anaya Soni TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh

